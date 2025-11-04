Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), On Track To Go Cash Flow Positive



Beeline Holdings, modernizing mortgage lending by aligning technology with the digital expectations of younger generations, targeting real estate investors as well as home buyers, is filling a gap that many other industry players don't, and is now on track to go cash positive by Q1 2026

While appearing on the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast, Beeline's CEO and Co-Founder, Nick Liuzza, talked about the company's developments, mentioning the leadership's confidence in its products, as evidenced by their monetary investment in the company Liuzza noted that Beeline has invested millions in the development of its product, an investment that led to a $7 million debt at the beginning of 2025, and how clearing off all its debts as of September 5, the company is on track to go cash flow positive

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-forward mortgage and title platform that leverages AI, automation, and intuitive user experiences to simplify home financing, hit a significant milestone on September 5, 2025, having paid off all its debts, staying on track to go cash flow positive by Q1, 2026. While appearing on the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast, Beeline Holdings' CEO and Co-Founder, Nick Liuzza, acknowledged important progress the company has made and pointed out the investments and commitments that have led the company to its current position ( ).

Most notably, Liuzza noted the leadership's confidence in its product, as evidenced by their monetary investment in the company.“We believe in what we do, and we put our money where our mouth is. I have $16 million invested in the company. Our COO has several hundred thousand dollars in the...

