Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) Reports FY 2025 Increase In Independent Power Producer ('IPP') Revenues And Assets From IPP Portfolio Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of PowerBank and may include paid advertising.



The company reported a 1,508% increase in revenues from its IPP segment in FY 2025.

Total company assets rose 253% year-over-year, driven by IPP expansion and strategic project acquisitions.

Gross margin improved to 25% from 20% in FY 2024.

The company announced up to US$100 million in project-based financing through a mandate with CIM Group.

PowerBank's development pipeline now totals 1,806 (MWdc, MWh) of solar PV and battery energy storage projects. CEO Dr. Richard Lu highlighted a transition toward long-term recurring revenue through asset ownership and financing.

Disseminated on behalf of PowerBank Corporation

PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103), a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., recently released its financial results for Fiscal Year 2025, which underscore a pivotal shift toward becoming a stable, asset-backed independent power producer ( ). The company's strategy to retain and finance more of its energy assets appears to be taking shape, reflected in a significant increase in IPP revenue and asset growth during the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

While total revenues fell 29% to C$41.5 million (US$ 29.76 million), PowerBank's IPP segment grew exponentially, posting C$9.3 million (US$ 6.67 million) compared to just C$0.6 million (US$ 0.43 million) in FY 2024, a 1,508% jump. The company's gross margin also improved to 25% from 20%, indicating...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN