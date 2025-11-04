KBR Shareholder Alert By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against KBR, Inc. - KBR
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of KBR and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 18, 2025.
About the Lawsuit
KBR and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On June 19, 2025, HomeSafe Alliance (“HomeSafe”), a KBR joint venture in which KBR has a 72% economic interest, disclosed that it received“a notice from the U.S. Department of Defense's Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) terminating the Global Household Goods Contract, which HomeSafe won in 2021 to transform the military move system for the benefit of service members and their families.”
On this news, the price of KBR's shares fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 on June 20, 2025. On June 23, 2025, the next trading day, KBR stock fell a further $1.30, or 2.65%, to close at $47.63 on June 23, 2025.
The case is Norrman v. KBR, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-04464.
