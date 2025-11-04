This Chicago Artist Turns Everyday Moments Into Stories Of Connection

MENAFN - 3BL) Mía Lee knows the power of connection. As a contemporary painter and textile designer, she treats each of her pieces not just as a work of beauty but as a bridge between people, communities and shared experiences.

“My characters act as anchors for empathy, giving form to emotions we all understand,” she says.

Lee has garnered several accolades in the art world and beyond. She has worked with the musician Chance the Rapper and Nike, was showcased in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art - the largest museum in the western U.S. - and just partnered with Metro by T-Mobile for The Metro Drop 's first collab, dubbed“The Price Drop Drop:” a streetwear exclusive that turned Metro's lowered plan prices and 5‐year price guarantee on talk, text and data into wearable art. Lee's drop was an immediate success as crowds packed the pop-up, and the collection sold out within hours.

The Metro Drop celebrates the culture, creativity and everyday energy of the neighborhoods that inspire Lee and Metro. She designed sold-out limited-edition graphic tees, statement hats and socks for The Price Drop Drop inspired by the energy that raised her on Chicago's South Side: from the colors to the spirit.

“Capturing the vibrant energy of the block - the people on their lunch breaks, the street vendors, even the fire hydrants - allows me to paint a complete picture and offer a transparent glimpse into my world,” Lee says.“Partnering with Metro felt natural because they show up the same way I try to - with honesty, intention and a deep love for where we come from. This collab with Metro isn't just about fashion. It's about being seen, being heard and showing pride in where you're from.”

We talked with Lee about the importance of connection, technology and the legacy she's building - one piece of art at a time.

Mía, you have a very distinct style and work in different mediums, from canvas to clothes. How do you define your art?

It's a means of storytelling rooted in narrative, personal experience and empathy. Visually, my pieces are bright and feature characters with relatable expressions. This approach helps me tell stories across all kinds of mediums, from traditional paintings to textiles.

The Metro Drop's philosophy is to turn Metro's brand promise into a celebration of culture and connection through something people can see, feel and wear. How important is connection to your community, to the world around you and even to other artists when creating art?

Connection is essential, especially since my art is all about visual stories. Growing up in Chicago, I built a community of artists who inspired each other. It's the same now that I live in Brooklyn; my neighbors are artists, their friends are artists, and we are all part of one big creative community where we feed off each other.

How does technology help you stay connected to those groups?

Sometimes a little too well, but technology is vital. It keeps me connected to people in my community who live all over the world, letting us share glimpses into each other's lives. As an artist, I also use technology to help me unplug and focus on my work, like playing music. I try to maintain a healthy balance.

Can you tell us about a time when your phone was an important tool in your artistic process?

Like many creators on social media, I use my phone to record and edit videos of my paintings. I used to be intimidated by it, but I learned you can create professional, high-quality content without expensive equipment. Recently, I've been making painting videos that feel like short films. It's been fun to share my process with people who ask about it a lot.

What do you want people to take away from your collaboration with Metro, the Price Drop Drop ?

This collaboration was a true labor of love. We poured our hearts into more than just the apparel; the entire campaign was dedicated to authentic storytelling. Going into the heart of the community to shoot the campaign made this project the most fulfilling part of the entire journey.

What legacy are you hoping to leave in your community?

I want to help guide a narrative that people all over the world can appreciate. The talent in Chicago, especially from the South Side, is incredible. The big thing for me is seeing the next generation take the reins and keep pushing this story with their art. But most importantly, I just want to make my family proud.

