Kajal Aggarwal Has A Blast With Husband Gautam Kitchlu At Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Concert

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is presently on a getaway to Australia with husband Gautam Kitchlu, attended Diljit Dosanjh's Aura concert.

The 'Singham' actress took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of her having a gala time during the concert as the couple grooved to Diljit's powerful yet melodious voice.

"@diljitdosanjh what an EPIC concert," Kajal added the text to the clip.

In the video, both Kajal and Gautam were seen grooving to the "Khuda Gawah" track during the concert.

Diljit has been making a lot of noise with his latest AURA tour. The Punjabi sensation also recently came out with his latest album AURA, which is garnering a lot of love from music lovers.

Diljit has further become the first Indian performer to sell out a stadium performance in Sydney, Australia, with his AURA tour.

On another note, Kajal recently used social media to reveal what fascinated her the most about Melbourne.

Kajal penned an elongated note on her IG, revealing what all she experienced during her stay in Melbourne.

Posting some sneak peeks from her time there, she wrote, "Melbourne. A city that feels like a living canvas. Every corner bursts with creativity, from the graffiti-clad laneways to the quietly elegant cafés tucked between historic façades. (sic)"

Kajal shared that what fascinated her the most about the city was how beautifully it combines its past and present.

"What fascinated me most was how seamlessly the city marries its past with its present- where Victorian-era architecture stands shoulder to shoulder with bold, contemporary design (its colloquially called Facadism). The balance between preservation and progress is so thoughtfully done; it's a masterclass in historic redevelopment", the 'Hey Sinamika' actress added.

Shedding light on the beautiful culture of the place, Kajal went on to pen, "The coffee culture here is truly something else; each café feels like a story brewed to perfection. Saint Dreux became a quick favourite- their Japanese sandos and artisanal coffee are an experience in minimalism and flavor."