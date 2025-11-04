MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Paternity Tests are Requested Every Two Hours at Costa Rica Social Security Laboratories: 15% Are Negative appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The Human Molecular Genetics Laboratory of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) is processing approximately 330 paternity test requests per month. This program, created in 2002, provides specialized paternity testing services requested by the Civil Registry.

It has ten staff members responsible for taking samples, performing the corresponding analyses, and issuing the final results. The Civil Registry is then notified of the results.

According to CCSS data, in most cases, the process is initiated by the mother. The first step is an appointment at the laboratory, which must be attended by the mother, the child, and the alleged father.

minors: genetic material is extracted from the oral cavity

adults: a blood sample is used.

Both processes are painless and can be completed in just a few minutes.

The analysis is then carried out by two laboratories. First, the sample is fragmented into small pieces and a reagent is applied.“DNA samples remain in the machine for approximately one hour, during which time millions of copies are generated to verify that the genetic material matches,” explains microbiologist Lucía Obando. From there, they move to the second laboratory, where specialized machines compare and multiply the DNA until the results are generated.

Performing paternity tests requires extreme care in handling DNA, as it must not become contaminated. Therefore, CCSS health personnel apply strict biosafety measures.

The Laboratory Director, José Pablo Montes de Oca, points out three scenarios where the test is appropriate:

When the mother requests recognition of her child by the alleged father.

If a married woman has children with another partner and wishes to assign them the corresponding surnames.

In recent cases, when the mother states that motherhood is not part of her life plan and the alleged father wishes to exercise his right as a parent.

According to the Laboratory, 85% of these tests are positive.

