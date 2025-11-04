Suspect In Embezzlement Of ₴100M From Energoatom Extradited From Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“With the assistance of the competent authorities of Germany and Poland, the former head of a private company, who organized the embezzlement of almost UAH 100 million from the state-owned company Energoatom during the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility, was extradited to Ukraine,” the SAPO said.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers established that in December 2020, between Atomproektinzhyniring, which is part of the state-owned company Energoatom, and a predetermined private company, bypassing open tenders, concluded an agreement on the completion of the construction of a centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

“In order to get their hands on the funds of the state-owned company Energoatom, they used extra agreements to triple the contract price from 421 million hryvnias to 1.497 billion hryvnias, adding the supply of radiation monitoring equipment to the terms,” prosecutors said.

It is noted that the contractor purchased this equipment at market value and sold it to SE NNEGC Energoatom at a much higher price in 2021.

According to the SAPO, as a result of these actions, SE NNEGC Energoatom overpaid by almost UAH 100 million.

The investigation established the involvement in this crime of the CEO of a separate division of SE NNEGC Energoatom, the head of the estimation and contract department of a separate division of SE NNEGC Energoatom, and the head and an employee of the legal department of a private company.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is out of month-long blackout - Hrynchuk

The institution reported that the indictment in this case was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court in July 2024, and the trial is currently ongoing.

Anti-corruption prosecutors reported that the head of the private company had been placed on an international wanted list since November 2023 and was detained in April 2025 in Germany.

As reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has completed its investigation into the Energoatom case involving the embezzlement of UAH 100 million during the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility.

Photo: SAPO