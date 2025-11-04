Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market Anticipated To Grow At 9.7% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market In 2025?

The market size for research and development outsourcing services has seen substantial growth in previous years. With a boost from $8.89 billion in 2024 to $9.64 billion in 2025, the market is expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth observed during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the escalating complexity of R&D tasks, the rising necessity for cost efficiency, increasing competition in the market, a growing demand for specialized knowledge, and the pressure for a quicker time-to-market.

In the coming years, significant augmentation is expected in the research and development outsourcing services market size. It is projected to reach $13.97 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The surge during the forecast period is mainly attributed to the increased adoption of cloud-based services, a growing need for personalized R&D services, rising demand for these services in developing economies, and organizations focusing on key competencies by outsourcing secondary R&D tasks. The major trends for the predicted period encompass the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, expansion of outsourcing services across new industries, enhanced use of data analytics for research insight, increased demand for comprehensive R&D outsourcing solutions, and partnerships between small and large businesses.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market?

The surge in availability and use of global talent in outsourcing services is anticipated to boost the growth of the research and development outsourcing services market. Companies are gathering talents globally to fulfill their needs and requirements. Integrating global talent enriches the diversity and exposure of the existing workforce, thereby enhancing the adaptability of organizations. It facilitates engagement with personnel from an array of cultural backgrounds via an international talent pool. As per the 2022 Global Software Outsourcing Trends and Rates Guide report published by Accelerance, a provider of software development resource consulting, it's recorded that 64% of enterprises delegate their application development tasks to other firms, necessitating specialized proficiency from external associates like an IT outsourcing entity. Hence, amplified access to global outsourcing facilities will push the expansion of the research and development outsourcing services market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Industry?

Major players in the Research And Development Outsourcing Services include:

. Cyient Limited

. GlobalLogic Inc.

. HCL Technologies Ltd.

. Tech Mahindra Ltd.

. Mindtree Ltd.

. Accenture plc

. Altair Engineering Inc.

. Capgemini Service SAS

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. DXC Technology Company

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market In The Globe?

The increasing trend of partnerships and collaborations is being observed in the research and development outsourcing market. Significant technology providers are forming collaborations with diverse companies to boost their progress in the research and development outsourcing market. For example, in January 2022, Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical firm, entered into a partnership with Evotec SE, a drug discovery and development company based in Germany, for the discovery of drugs for metabolic diseases. This partnership will leverage Evotec's extensive expertise and recognized experience in the area of metabolic diseases, as well as its broad and exhaustive patient database of kidney disease. Evotec will oversee the identification of possible drug candidates for treating diabetes and chronic kidney diseases, whether from targets identified by Lilly or by Evotec.

What Segments Are Covered In The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market Report?

The research and development outsourcing services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: On Shore, Off Shore

2) By Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By End User: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Semiconductor, Aerospace, Healthcare, Construction

Subsegments:

1) By On Shore: Domestic R&D Services, Localized R&D Partnerships, In-House R&D Teams

2) By Off Shore: International R&D Services, Remote R&D Partnerships, Outsourced R&D Teams In Foreign Locations

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Research And Development Outsourcing Services Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the market for Research And Development Outsourcing Services, with Asia-Pacific forecasted for the most rapid growth. The report includes all regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

