Pulse Technology Wins ENX Magazine's Elite Dealer Award For 2025

For the 19th consecutive year, Pulse Technology ( ) has been selected as an Elite Dealer Award winner by ENX Magazine/The Week in Imaging, a national magazine which each year recognizes top technology and office equipment/imaging solutions dealers from across the United States.

The Elite Dealer award is the annual“Who's Who” of the office technology dealer community. Each year, ENX Magazine judges Elite Dealer applicants on a number of criteria, from technical service excellence to marketing proficiency, growth initiatives, technology leadership, industry accolades and philanthropy.

“Once again, we have another impressive core of Elite Dealers,” said Susan Neimes, publisher and managing editor of ENX Magazine and ENX The Week in Imaging.“There are many new entries to the 2025 list, and we feel their stories will continue to build on the legend of the office technology universe. The year has produced its share of moments both good and bad, but the unbridled growth across the board is a testament to the strength and vitality of the industry. Optimism for 2026 abounds.”

Erik Cagle, editorial director of ENX Magazine added,“Despite the divisiveness, fear and tumult that seems to be gripping the nation on a number of fronts, the industry continues to make impressive strides from a sales volume standpoint, and this year's crop of Elite Dealers underscores the notion. Dare we say business is booming? A lion's share of dealers have reported being busier than ever, and we feel that bodes well at least for the short term future. As we've seen, conditions can change in the blink of an eye, but these Elite dealers appear poised for continued success.”

ENX Magazine is a monthly publication dedicated to the office technology and document imaging industry since 1994. ENX Magazine continues to deliver exclusive editorial coverage on market opportunities and issues, news and trends, company profiles, new products, and industry insights. With a monthly circulation of more than 25,000 hard copies, ENX Magazine serves as a leading integrated resource that brings together industry people, products, and business concepts and strategies for office technology industry professionals. The magazine also publishes ENX The Week In Imaging, a weekly e-newsletter that provides news, profiles, technology and business updates, along with blogs from some of the industry's most prominent players.

Chip Miceli, President/CEO of Pulse Technology, said,“We have been privileged to be selected as an Elite Dealer for many consecutive years, and we are always grateful to be chosen. We congratulate our fellow Elite Dealers for their successes as well, and we greatly appreciate Erik and Susan at ENX for all they do to promote the news of our industry.”

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, mailing equipment and their supplies, as well as custom and promotional products, with a history dating back to 1955. Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane's, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Merrillville, IN, Schaumburg, IL, and also serving the Brookfield, WI area, Pulse Technology meets the needs of businesses across the Midwest and recently celebrated its 70th anniversary.

The firm provides products and services to a diverse client base that includes schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document's Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award, and the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition. Pulse Technology has also been named to the“Best Places to Work in Illinois” for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit . Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at