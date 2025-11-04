Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market To Reach $12.2 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The scale of the semiconductor intellectual property market has rapidly expanded in recent years. The market is anticipated to surge from $7.25 billion in 2024 to $7.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) hitting 10.0%. A boom in the historic period is owed to factors such as the escalating complexity of semiconductor designs, the necessity for a quicker time-to-market in semiconductor development, a surge in consumer electronics and mobile device markets, an increase in contracting out of semiconductor design tasks, and a demand for cost-effective design strategies.

The industry for semiconductor intellectual property is anticipated to experience swift expansion over the coming years, reaching a value of $12.2 billion in 2029, and enjoying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The paramount factors behind the predicted surge for this forecasted period are persistent development in the automotive semiconductor sector, rising demand for tailored semiconductor solutions, assimilation of semiconductor in edge computing devices, and an upward trend for advanced system-on-chip (SoC) designs, coupled with a reduction in design and manufacturing expenses. Among the noteworthy trends for the future, it includes the broadening scope of artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, adoption of 5g technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, evolving collaborations and partnerships between IP suppliers and semiconductor firms, a heightened emphasis on 'I' solutions for quantum computing and neuromorphic chips, and a surge in the adoption of RISC-V architecture for open-source IP.

Download a free sample of the semiconductor intellectual property market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market?

The proliferation of connected devices is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the semiconductor IP market in the projected timeline. Connected devices are physical entities that can interact with each other and various systems via the internet. These are typically referred to as Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These gadgets engage with others via the internet, Wi-Fi, Near Field Communication (NFC), Bluetooth, and mobile networks. IoT devices are produced with electronic components such as semiconductors, microprocessors, and other types of chips. For instance, IOTech, a UK-based IoT solutions and services company, predicted in January 2024 that the global count of smart devices would surge from 51.11 billion in 2023 to 62.12 billion in 2024, indicating a significant uptrend in the use of smart technology. Consequently, the growing usage of connected or IoT devices is expected to fuel the semiconductor IP market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market?

Major players in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property include:

. Arm Holdings plc

. Synopsys Inc.

. Cadence Design Systems Inc.

. Ceva Inc.

. Imagination Technologies Group plc

. eMemory Technology Incorporated

. Rambus Inc.

. Mentor Graphics Corp.

. Faraday Technology Corp.

. Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market?

The emergence of new technologies is a trending factor in the semiconductor IP market. Major market participants are concentrating on fresh technological advancements to stay ahead of their rivals in the sector. For example, in June 2024, US-based data and analytics firm, Clarivate, unveiled the IP Collaboration Hub - a dedicated platform developed to augment team-work among players in the semiconductor industry. The platform promotes the distribution of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and equips organizations with the tools to oversee their IP assets more efficiently. The hub empowers the licensing, creation, and innovation processes through its tools and resources, aiming to bolster alliances and boost productivity in the semiconductor network. This collective strategy supports firms in overcoming the hurdles of IP management and promotes a more inventive work atmosphere.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Growth

The semiconductor intellectual propertymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Design IP: Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP, Other Design IPs

2) By IP Core: Soft Core, Hard Core

3) By Revenue Source: Royalty, Licensing

4) By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Processor IP: Microprocessor IP, Digital Signal Processor (DSP) IP, Application-Specific Processor IP

2) By Interface IP: USB IP, PCI Express IP, Ethernet IP, HDMI IP, MIPI IP

3) By Memory IP: SRAM IP, DRAM IP, Flash Memory IP, Non-Volatile Memory IP

4) By Other Design IPs: Analog IP, Mixed-Signal IP, RF IP, Security IP

View the full semiconductor intellectual property market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market By 2025?

In 2024, the most prominent region in the Semiconductor Intellectual Property market was the Asia-Pacific. It was closely followed by North America, which held the second-highest market share globally. The report on the Semiconductor Intellectual Property market comprehensively covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fast Food And Quick Service Restaurant Global Market Report 2025



Barcode Label Printer Global Market Report 2025



Audio Codec Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: