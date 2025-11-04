Qatar Tourism, Forbes Travel Guide Sign Mou At WTM London 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Tourism and Forbes Travel Guide signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the first day of the World Travel Market 2025 in London to establish a framework for collaboration aimed at enhancing service excellence and elevating Qatar's hospitality standards in line with international benchmarks.

Present at the signing ceremony were Omar Al Jaber, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, along with Hermann Elgar, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide.

Through this partnership, both entities will work to advance Qatar's position as a world-class tourism destination by conducting quality assessments and training programmes based on Forbes Travel Guide's global service standards.

The MoU also includes aligning Qatar Tourism's hotel classification system with international criteria and supporting professional development for Qatar Tourism's inspection team.