Scrap Gold Recycling Market Forecasted To Achieve US $21.62 Billion By 2029

How Big Is The Scrap Gold Recycling Market In 2025?

In recent years, the scrap gold recycling industry has seen robust growth. The market's value, which is projected to be $14.56 billion by 2024, will further grow to $15.58 billion by 2025 with a 7.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The historical growth can be tied back to factors like volatile gold prices, stringent environmental regulations, increased economic downturns driving recycling incentives, expanded generation of electronic waste, heightened corporate sustainability efforts, and a significant rise in consumer awareness regarding ethical sourcing practices.

Expectations for the scrap gold recycling market are robust, with strong growth predicted in the coming years. The market size is forecasted to balloon to $21.62 billion by 2029, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The surge expected during the forecasted time can be accounted for by changing consumer tastes favoring eco-friendly products, an escalating regulatory drive towards accountable sourcing, augmenting volumes of electronic waste, mounting industrial utilization of gold, fluctuations in gold prices, and growing business consciousness of environmental impacts. Key trends identified for this forecast period encompass technological upgrades in recycling mechanisms, improvements in mining approaches, embracing of eco-friendly practices, progress in the recycling of electronic waste, and innovative strides in extraction techniques.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Scrap Gold Recycling Market?

The anticipated surge in the value of gold is predicted to fuel the expansion of the scrap gold recycling market. This escalation in gold prices can be attributed to factors such as global economic instability, increasing inflation concerns, volatile currency rates, and growing demand for secure investment assets. The escalation in gold prices paves the way for more effectual scrap gold recycling as it becomes more lucrative for individuals and businesses to recycle and trade their gold, thereby augmenting the volume of recycled gold in the market. For instance, data from the World Gold Council, a prestigious international trade group for the gold industry based in the UK, indicates that the global gold price saw an increase from $58.72 per gram in January 2022 to $65.47 in January 2024. Hence, the uptick in gold prices is a primary driver for the growth of the scrap gold recycling market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Scrap Gold Recycling Industry?

Major players in the Scrap Gold Recycling include:

. Glencore plc

. Rio Tinto Group

. Umicore N.V.

. Aurubis AG

. Teck Resources Limited

. Barrick Gold Corporation

. Boliden AB

. Dillon Gage Inc.

. Elemetal LLC

. Sipi Metals Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Scrap Gold Recycling Market In The Globe?

Prominent businesses in the scrap gold recycling marketplace are shifting towards new, innovative methods like the mass balance approach to validate their recycled content claims. This approach helps trace and certify the ratio of recycled or sustainably sourced materials present in a product or process. It provides a guarantee that the quantity of recycled content used is equivalent to the recycled material input, ensuring transparency and accountability for sustainability declarations. For example, Heraeus Precious Metals, a company from Germany that leads in the precious metals sector, initiated Circlear in April 2024 in response to the growing need for eco-friendly practices in the precious metals industry. Circlear offers 100% recycled precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum, fostering an eco-conscious economy by minimizing dependence on primary extraction. TÜV Süd has certified Circlear, ensuring it maintains high-quality standards and considerably reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional production techniques.

What Segments Are Covered In The Scrap Gold Recycling Market Report?

The scrap gold recyclingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical, Hydrometallurgical, Other Processing Techniques

2) By Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling, Old Scrap Metal Recycling

3) By Application: Jewelry, Catalysts, Electronics, Batteries, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pyrometallurgical: Direct Smelting, Cupellation, Fire Assay

2) By Hydrometallurgical: Aqua Regia Leaching, Cyanidation, Chlorine Leaching

3) By Other Processing Techniques: Electrolytic Refining, Bioleaching

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Scrap Gold Recycling Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the scrap gold recycling market, and its growth is anticipated. The market report for scrap gold recycling includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

