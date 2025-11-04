“Now We Know! With Steve Guttenberg” Is Reviving Educational Television On CNBC

Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg on CNBC is bringing back the magic of meaningful Saturday morning programming. Hosted by acclaimed actor and producer Steve Guttenberg, the nationally broadcast educational television series airs during CNBC's prime educational block, reaching over 85 million households across the United States. Produced by WBC Productions, the show blends nostalgia with innovation, reminding audiences that learning can be as inspiring as it is informative.

A New Era for Educational Television

Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg celebrates the return of purposeful television that both entertains and enlightens. Each episode features documentary-style segments highlighting companies, innovators, and organizations that are shaping a better future, from breakthroughs in science and sustainability to advancements in technology, history, and community development.

The show's creative approach combines on-camera interviews, immersive visuals, and compelling storytelling to deliver meaningful content that connects with audiences of all ages. Designed for families, educators, and lifelong learners, the program fosters curiosity and encourages viewers to see learning as a lifelong adventure.

National Platform for Innovation and Inspiration

By featuring organizations with transformative missions, Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg on CNBC offers a unique opportunity for national exposure. Partnering brands are positioned alongside a trusted educational television series, gaining visibility as thought leaders and innovators within their industries. The program not only inspires audiences but also builds credibility for the featured companies through storytelling that feels both cinematic and authentic.

“Educational television is especially compelling because we can include visuals to complement our exceptional storytelling on screen,” said Will Barnes, Executive Producer of WBC Productions.“Through this, our speakers can connect with our audience on a personal level, bringing them a wide variety of knowledge. Every industry has the potential to educate audiences, and we take pride in bringing their stories to life on Now We Know!”

Barnes adds,“What takes this program special is that it's not just for audiences, it's for the organizations we feature as well. We help tell their stories in a meaningful, cinematic way that builds trust, visibility, and credibility. It's a win-win for everyone involved.”

Produced by WBC Productions: Where Learning Meets Storytelling

Founded on the belief that learning should inspire as much as it informs, WBC Productions is a full-service production company specializing in educational and corporate documentary content. The team's decades of experience in broadcast television and storytelling drive their mission to create media that matters.

Through Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg on CNBC, WBC Productions is reigniting the legacy of educational weekend programming, creating a show that engages, entertains, and empowers. Looking ahead, WBC Productions plans to expand the Now We Know! brand into digital and classroom-ready content, furthering its commitment to make learning accessible across multiple platforms.

A Mission to Inform, Inspire, and Empower

At its core, Now We Know with Steve Guttenberg CNBC is more than a TV show; it's a movement to restore curiosity, creativity, and education to American screens. Each episode connects audiences to real-world stories that demonstrate how innovation and human spirit continue to shape the world for the better.

As Barnes summarizes,“Every story we tell reminds us that knowledge is power, and when we share it, we all grow. That's what Now We Know! is all about.”

