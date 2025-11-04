Affinity Therapy Expands Speech-Language Pathology Services Across Tennessee And Kentucky

MENAFN - GetNews)



Affinity Therapy, a speech-language pathology practice founded by Marina Coakley, M.S., CCC-SLP, announced today the formal availability of comprehensive speech, language, and cognitive-communication services via secure telehealth and in-person visits for clients across Tennessee and Kentucky.

The practice provides services for both children and adults, offering flexible care options that make it easier to receive high-quality support without the disruption of extensive travel. Therapy may be provided virtually or in person, depending on location and clinical appropriateness.

Services Available



Speech, Language, and Cognitive-Communication Therapy: Evidence-based services supporting individuals of all ages in improving communication, comprehension, expression, memory, and executive function.

Apraxia and Motor Speech Therapy: Treatment for adults and children whose speech is difficult to plan or coordinate, focused on clarity, coordination, and confidence in everyday interactions.

AAC & Alternative Communication Support: Assessment, setup, and training for clients who benefit from additional tools or technology to communicate effectively. In-Home Visits (Limited Areas of Northern Middle Tennessee): Available for eligible clients within a defined local radius.

All services begin with a consultation to determine whether telehealth or an in-person visit is the best fit, review goals, and establish an individualized plan of care.

About Affinity Therapy

Affinity Therapy is a speech-language pathology practice based in Tennessee and serving clients throughout Tennessee and Kentucky through virtual and in-person care. Founded by Marina Coakley, M.S., CCC-SLP, a licensed and ASHA-certified speech-language pathologist, Affinity Therapy provides personalized, evidence-based services for children and adults in the areas of speech, language, and cognitive-communication. The practice's mission is to make therapy approachable, family-centered, and accessible to clients who may face barriers to traditional clinic-based care.