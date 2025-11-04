Patented Hospital Laundry Technology Now Available To Public: Platinum-Brands Eliminates Detergent For Chemical-Free Washing

MENAFN - GetNews)



""This patented technology was only available in large commercial washing machines used by hospitals because medical facilities must have chemical-free laundry for patients with eczema, sensitive skin, and severe allergies. We've made this hospital-grade technology available to the general public so families can experience truly chemical-free laundry," said spokesperson for Platinum-Brands Cookware."Platinum-Brands Cookware brings hospital-grade ozone laundry purifier to residential market, offering chemical-free solution for eczema sufferers and families concerned about detergent exposure. Technology pays for itself in six months and lasts 10 years.

Platinum-Brands Cookware has launched at with a game-changing product for families concerned about chemical exposure: a patented ozone laundry purifier that completely eliminates the need for laundry detergent. This revolutionary technology was previously exclusive to large commercial washing machines in hospitals, where chemical-free laundry is essential for patients with eczema, sensitive skin, allergies, and allergic reactions.

The patented laundry purifier harnesses the power of ozone to wash every laundry load without any laundry detergent whatsoever. Ozone's natural sanitizing properties clean, deodorize, and disinfect fabrics more effectively than traditional detergents while leaving absolutely no chemical residues. Users still need to spot treat stains as they normally would, but the elimination of detergent from the washing process provides both immediate health benefits and long-term economic savings.

Hospitals have relied on this technology in their commercial washers for years because they cannot risk chemical residues triggering reactions in vulnerable patients. Detergent residues remain in fabric fibers even after rinsing, causing ongoing exposure that can trigger eczema flare-ups, allergic reactions, and skin sensitivities. For medical facilities treating patients with these conditions, chemical-free laundry isn't optional-it's essential. Now that same hospital-grade, chemical-free cleaning is available for home use.

The financial benefits are substantial. The laundry purifier pays for itself within six months through eliminated detergent purchases for a typical family. After this rapid payback period, families continue saving money throughout the system's 10-year lifespan for a family of four. Over a decade, the savings amount to thousands of dollars while simultaneously protecting family health from daily chemical exposure.

For eczema sufferers, the laundry purifier offers relief that no specialty detergent can provide. Even hypoallergenic detergents leave residues that can trigger symptoms. By eliminating detergent entirely, the Platinum-Brands system addresses the root cause rather than attempting to minimize it. Parents report dramatic improvements in children's eczema after switching to ozone-based laundry, with many experiencing their first relief after years of managing constant flare-ups.

Platinum-Brands also offers a hydrogen water machine that infuses frequencies into water, bringing advanced hydration technology into homes. This system uses molecular hydrogen infusion and frequency programming to transform ordinary water into a wellness-supporting beverage with potential cellular health benefits.

The company's cookware line addresses another critical health concern that many families overlook. Platinum-Brands' 24-ply surgical-grade stainless steel cookware does not leach any metal into people's food-you can physically taste the difference. Most people purchase organic and non-GMO food but then cook it in nonstick cookware that releases toxic gases and leaches metals into food.

The danger of nonstick cookware is dramatically illustrated by this fact: if you cook with nonstick pans and own a bird in the kitchen, the released gases will kill the bird. These same gases cause people to experience sickness, lethargy, and flu-like symptoms without understanding the source. With Platinum-Brands cookware, there is 100% certainty that no gases will be released and no metals that cause metal toxicity in the body will leach into food.

Third-party testing commissioned by Platinum-Brands revealed remarkable nutritional benefits. Independent testers discovered that the company's cooking method allows people to retain 70% more nutrients in their food compared to traditional cooking methods with other cookware brands. This dramatic difference results from cooking on low heat, which preserves nutrients because heat is distributed so evenly throughout the cooking surface.

All Platinum-Brands cookware carries a lifetime guarantee, ensuring these products serve families for generations. This commitment to heirloom-quality manufacturing, combined with the health benefits of chemical-free and metal-free cooking, positions Platinum-Brands as a leader in wellness-focused home products.

Contact: Platinum-Brands Cookware Website: Laundry Purifier: Hydrogen Water System: