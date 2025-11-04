Braithwaite Mcmillian Grimes Are The Trusted DUI Attorneys Near You In South Carolina

MENAFN - GetNews)



"If you are arrested for impaired driving in South Carolina, call the experienced DUI attorneys at Braithwaite McMillian Grimes."With the rise in DUI enforcement and complex penalties associated with these cases, the team at Braithwaite McMillian Grimes is dedicated to protecting clients' rights and reputations. From challenging evidence to negotiating with prosecutors, the firm provides aggressive and strategic advocacy for those accused of impaired driving.

Braithwaite McMillian Grimes, a respected South Carolina law firm known for its strong record in personal injury and criminal defense, offers experienced DUI representation to meet the needs of individuals facing driving under the influence charges across the state. The firm's experienced attorneys offer local, hands-on legal counsel for clients searching for a DUI attorney near me who combines deep legal expertise with compassion and discretion.

Comprehensive DUI and Criminal Defense Services

The attorneys at Braithwaite McMillian Grimes, Injury Attorneys and Counselors at Law understand that every case is unique. They tailor their defense strategies to the specific facts of each situation, working to secure the best possible outcomes while guiding clients through the often-stressful legal process. Their DUI defense services include:



Free initial consultation to discuss the details of the case and explore defense options.

Thorough investigation of all arrest details, including traffic stops, sobriety tests, and blood-alcohol evidence.

Aggressive courtroom representation for first-time and repeat offenders, underage drivers, and drug-related DUIs.

License protection and reinstatement assistance, ensuring clients understand every step of the process. 24/7 accessibility for clients who need immediate help following an arrest.



A Local Law Firm Protecting South Carolina Residents

As a firm rooted in the Aiken community, Braithwaite McMillian Grimes provides local insight and courtroom familiarity across South Carolina jurisdictions. Beyond DUI cases, the firm's criminal defense practice covers a wide range of charges, including drug offenses, assault, theft, and other serious allegations.

“Our attorneys believe every person deserves a fair defense and the opportunity to move forward with dignity,” said Samuel B. Grimes, Jr.“A DUI arrest can be overwhelming-but with the right legal guidance, clients can protect their rights, their record, and their future.”

About Braithwaite McMillian Grimes

Braithwaite McMillian Grimes Injury Attorneys and Counselors at Law is a premier law firm located in downtown Aiken SC, offering expert criminal defense and personal injury services. The firm is committed to providing aggressive representation and personalized strategies for clients facing criminal charges. With a focus on achieving favorable outcomes, Braithwaite McMillian Grimes is recognized for its dedication to justice and client success. They accept personal injury cases in both South Carolina and Georgia and criminal defense cases throughout South Carolina.