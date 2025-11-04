Hanley Investment Group Arranges Off-Market Sale Of New Publix-Anchored Shopping Center In Atlanta Metro For $26.9 Million

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fischer Marketplace is Hanley Investment Group's fifth grocery-anchored shopping center acquisition in the Atlanta metro area since 2021, totaling nearly $120 million in transactions."

SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the off-market sale of Fischer Marketplace, a newly developed, 100%-occupied, 70,134-square-foot shopping center anchored by Publix Super Markets in the Peachtree City/Sharpsburg submarket of metro Atlanta. The sale price was $26.9 million.

Fischer Marketplace represents the fifth grocery-anchored shopping center that Hanley Investment Group has helped clients acquire in the Atlanta metro area since 2021, totaling nearly $120 million in transactions.

Hanley Investment Group Executive Vice President Kevin Fryman and President Ed Hanley, in association with ParaSell, Inc., represented the 1031 exchange buyer, a private investor based in Southern California. The developers and sellers were ForCAST Real Estate Development, LLC and Brent Holdings of Atlanta, represented by Hunter Steffien of Faris Lee Investments of Irvine, California, and Bryan Belk and John Tennant of Franklin Street in Atlanta.

"Hanley Investment Group was approached directly due to our track record of successfully arranging sales of grocery-anchored centers, especially in metro Atlanta," said Fryman. "We closed with a private 1031 exchange buyer and repeat client from Southern California. We also connected our client with a trusted mortgage broker to secure favorable five-year interest-only life insurance financing."

Fischer Marketplace spans 10.42 acres at 4957 E. Highway 34 in Sharpsburg, a high-growth corridor with 44,900 vehicles per day and four access points, including two signalized entrances. The center is fully leased, with 95% of tenants representing national and regional brands. Publix anchors the center, joined by shop tenants Jersey Mike's, Dave's Hot Chicken, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and Great Clips. The sale also included three outparcels: Gusto!, Heartland Dental, and an Andy's Frozen Custard ground lease.

Publix occupies 69% of the total square footage and operates under a long-term lease with a drive-thru pharmacy. According to Placer, Publix is the most visited grocer in the Southeast, with 1.14 billion visits in the past 12 months, more than double Kroger's volume.

"Unlike many new Publix developments, Fischer Marketplace was built at a mature intersection surrounded by Costco, Sam's Club, Floor & Decor, and Piedmont Healthcare, creating a synergistic retail environment," said Hanley. "The center is also located just one mile from Peachtree City's major retail hub, which includes The Avenue lifestyle center, Home Depot, Walmart, The TJX Companies, Best Buy, and Michaels."

Fischer Marketplace is part of a cohesive mixed-use development that includes Floor & Decor, Piedmont Healthcare, Whataburger, Chase Bank, Miller's Ale House, and La Parrilla, with over 1.5 million square feet of retail expected by 2026.

Sharpsburg and Peachtree City are affluent southern suburbs of Atlanta, with average household incomes exceeding $166,000 within a three-mile radius. The area is home to many employees of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport, due to its convenient interstate access and high quality of life. Coweta County, where the property is located, is one of the fastest-growing counties in the U.S., driven by industrial job growth along I-85 and averaging 1.74% annual population growth.

"Investor demand for grocery-anchored retail centers remains exceptionally strong, driven by the stability and daily traffic that grocers like Publix generate," said Fryman. "Private and institutional buyers continue to target these assets for their long-term income durability and resistance to e-commerce disruption. With consistent foot traffic, strong tenant fundamentals, and limited new supply in high-growth markets, grocery-anchored centers offer a compelling investment profile."

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with over a $12 billion transaction track record that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide. Our expertise, proven track record, and unwavering dedication to putting clients' needs first set us apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through the use of property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. Our nationwide relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers are unparalleled in the industry, translating into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties.

For more information, visit .