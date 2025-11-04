From Roof Collapse To Renewal: XBZ LLC Combines 20 Years Of Wellness Advocacy With Sports Performance Products After Founders Rebuild From Devastating Loss

MENAFN - GetNews)



""XBZ was created from both loss and resilience. Everything we create comes from a place of heart, healing, and hope. We've been through a lot, but our goal is to connect with people, share calm and focus in a busy world, and help others find balance between inner peace and outer performance," explained spokesperson for XBZ LLC."XBZ LLC launches in Pennsylvania after husband-and-wife entrepreneurs lost their Camden, NY bowling alley and home to historic snowfall, bringing together natural stress relief tools and competitive sports products for cornhole and bowling communities. The brand represents resilience, combining two decades of wellness expertise with performance innovation.

August 2025 marked the official launch of XBZ LLC, though the brand's story spans over 15 years of entrepreneurial perseverance, multiple business ventures, and a catastrophic loss that forced complete rebuilding. Founded by a husband-and-wife team who have navigated company buyouts, pandemic challenges, and literal collapse, XBZ represents the synthesis of their combined expertise in wellness and competitive sports.

The journey to XBZ began when Bronson's role as VP of Operations was being phased out following a company acquisition. Refusing to accept this setback, the couple took a leap of faith and purchased Lucky Shots, a small bowling alley in Camden, NY. They transformed it into home for two distinct businesses: The Tranquility Garden, focusing on metaphysical and wellness products, and Keybowling, producing bowling supplies.

One founder brought over 20 years of experience as a Public Health & Wellness Advocate, bringing authentic expertise in natural approaches to stress management and holistic wellbeing. This wasn't wellness as a trend but as a lifelong commitment to helping people find chemical-free ways to live with greater calm and focus. This foundation would eventually become essential to XBZ's identity.

When COVID shuttered traditional bowling operations, the couple demonstrated characteristic adaptability by starting cornhole leagues. What began as a survival strategy for their business became a community lifeline, bringing people together safely during isolation. This pivot led Bronson into cornhole product development, creating Tosstek and Reign Cornhole for custom bags and formulating Juiced, his bag softener solution that gained popularity in the competitive community.

Then came last winter. Camden, NY faced its worst snowfall since 1947, with over 32 feet accumulating in mere weeks. The impossible weight collapsed the roof of their bowling alley and attached home. The couple escaped with their pets and the clothes on their backs - nothing more. Everything they had built over 15 years was gone.

The catastrophic loss forced immediate decisions. They chose to relocate to Pennsylvania to be near family and to rebuild not just their business but their lives with renewed purpose. Rather than attempting to recreate what they'd lost, they combined their separate ventures into something new: XBZ LLC.

The brand name encapsulates their mission and story. X represents eXtreme sports, particularly cornhole and bowling where they've built deep community connections. B stands for Bee, symbolizing the community, teamwork, and perseverance that has sustained them through every challenge. Z represents Zen, their commitment to helping people find natural stress reduction and live with calm and focus.

XBZ's product offerings reflect this integrated vision. Natural stress relief tools include aromatherapy bracelets that deliver portable calm wherever life takes customers, and crystal bundles that support mindfulness practices and intentional living. These wellness products draw from two decades of helping people manage stress naturally, without chemicals or quick fixes.

Performance products represent Bronson's years immersed in competitive bowling and cornhole environments. Worx bowling ball cleaner and Juiced bag softener weren't developed in a lab by people guessing at athlete needs - they emerged from real experience in lanes and on courts, solving problems Bronson encountered firsthand while running Lucky Shots and building competitive leagues.

The combination might seem unusual: wellness products alongside sports performance gear. But for these founders, it's completely natural. They've lived at this intersection for years, understanding that serious competitors need stress management and mental clarity alongside quality equipment, and that wellness seekers often pursue active lifestyles requiring performance support.

Community remains fundamental to XBZ, embodied in the "Bee" at the brand's heart. The cornhole leagues that sustained Camden through COVID proved that sports create community during difficult times. That spirit infuses XBZ, where products serve as connection points between people pursuing both competitive excellence and personal peace.

Authenticity defines XBZ because the brand was born from genuine adversity rather than manufactured marketing narratives. These founders have weathered literal and figurative storms, emerging with products and perspectives earned through experience. Their story demonstrates that true resilience requires both inner strength and outer action - exactly what XBZ provides through wellness tools and performance products.

The relocated Pennsylvania operation represents not just geographical change but philosophical evolution. Everything they've experienced - from the leap of faith buying Lucky Shots, through COVID adaptations, to rebuilding after collapse - has shaped XBZ into a brand that understands challenge and offers real solutions born from real life.

Contact: Discover XBZ LLC at or follow @xbzlifestyle on social media to explore products created from heart, healing, and hope.