Walgreen Boots Veteran Aaron Radelet To Lead Corporate Affairs At Fintech Company
(MENAFN- PRovoke) GRAND RAPIDS, MI- Global fintech company Acrisure has appointed Aaron Radelet as chief corporate affairs officer. In a newly created role, Radelet will oversee the company's corporate brand and reputation strategy, including communications, public affairs, corporate citizenship and events globally.
He will serve on Acrisure's leadership team and report to John Tuttle, president, business development.
“Acrisure has all the key fundamentals – a strong purpose, proven business strategy, exceptional talent, proprietary technology and loyal clients,” said Radelet. In May, the company secured a $2.25 billion funding round led by Bain Capital, valuing the company at $32 billion. It also strengthened its leadership team with other C-Suite appointments earlier this year.
Previously, Radelet served as chief communications officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Earlier, he was chief communications officer at Hilton, and led communications initiatives at Sprint Nextel, including for the largest sports sponsorship ever at the time, the NASCAR Nextel Cup, as well as at AOL Time Warner and MicroStrategy.
He began his career at Shandwick International with clients such as The White House, GM and Ford.
Acrisure connects clients with customized solutions across a range of insurance, reinsurance, payroll, benefits, cybersecurity, real estate services – and beyond. In the last 12 years, Acrisure has grown in revenue from $38 million to almost $5 billion and employs over 19,000 colleagues in 24 countries.
