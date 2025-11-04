Acceleware Announces Participation In The MICA Conference & Innovation Showcase 2025: Mining's New Frontiers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceleware Ltd. (“Acceleware” or“Company”) (TSX-V: AXE) announced today that Mike Tourigny, Chief Operations Officer, will present at the 4th Annual Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA) Conference & Innovation Showcase 2025: Mining's New Frontiers. The conference will take place November 5 & 6, 2025 at the Radisson Blu Toronto Downtown.

“Acceleware's EM Powered Heat solutions have the potential to transform multiple facets of the mining industry, from drying and processing potash and other minerals to decarbonizing critical mineral processing,” said Mike Tourigny.“We're excited to connect with industry leaders, investors, and innovators at MICA 2025, and to share how EM Powered Heat can help drive the next generation of efficient and sustainable mineral processing.”

The MICA Conference & Innovation Showcase 2025 brings together 12 of Canada's most exciting mining-technology companies to demonstrate breakthrough innovations that are propelling the industry forward. The conference is a premier forum for advancing mining innovation and commercialization, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and investors to explore technologies that enhance productivity, sustainability, and safety while shaping the future of the global mining industry.

Participation in the MICA Conference & Innovation Showcase 2025 builds on Acceleware's growing presence across global mining conferences. Over the past year, Acceleware has actively engaged with the mining community at PDAC 2025 and CIM Connect, and presented by invitation at the Canada Chile Mining Innovation Summit in Santiago. Attendance at these events has helped drive engagement on EM Powered Heat and its application to a growing list of critical mineral processes.

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic heating company with cutting-edge RF power-to-heat solutions for large industrial applications. The Company's technologies provide an opportunity to electrify and decarbonize industrial process heat applications while reducing costs.

The Company has partnered with a consortium of world-class potash partners seeking to decarbonize drying of potash ore and other critical minerals. In addition, Acceleware's RF XL is a patented low-cost, low-carbon RF thermal enhanced oil production technology for heavy oil that is materially different from any enhanced recovery technique used today.

Acceleware is a public company listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol“AXE”.

