Aligned For Impact Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status In Six Categories, Celebrating The Power Of Purpose-Driven Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frisco, TX, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned for Impact: Wisdom From Today's Purpose-Driven Leaders, co-authored by Nick and Megan Unsworth, founders of the coaching movement Life on Fire, has reached #1 Amazon Bestseller status in six categories within days of its release. These include Personal Transformation & Spirituality, Spiritual Self-Help, and Spiritual Healing categories, signaling a resonance with readers seeking wisdom, courage, and actionable inspiration.

Aligned for Impact unites over 90 entrepreneurs, faith leaders, coaches, creatives, and changemakers from around the world in a powerful anthology of personal transformation. Through stories of faith, resilience, mindset shifts, and hard-won wisdom, these contributors share how moments of adversity became turning points for growth and renewed purpose. Some recount personal and professional setbacks, while other reflect on internal transformation sparked by life-altering experiences. Collectively, their voices offer a diverse and honest look at the process of aligning one's life and leadership with deeper meaning and intentionality.

Launched on October 22, 2025, the book topped multiple bestseller lists within just a week, outpacing thousands of titles in categories spanning spirituality, personal development, and healing. It also received five-star reviews from readers calling the book“inspirational,”“uplifting,” and“a must read.”

“Watching this project become a bestseller so quickly is testament to the power of purpose and the hunger for real, vulnerable leadership in today's world,” said Nick Unsworth, CEO and Founder of Life on Fire.“We're honored to share this platform with so many leaders and change makers who are turning their stories into purpose.”

A Rising Bestseller with a Message of Impact

Aligned for Impact hit the #1 Bestseller in the following Amazon categories:

#1 in Personal Transformation and Spirituality

#1 in Spiritual Healing

#1 Spiritual Self-Help

#1 in Women's Spiritual Growth

#1 in Men's Spiritual Growth

These achievements reflect the book's cross-category impact – appealing to both men and women, faith-based readers, and anyone on a journey of inner growth, spiritual healing, and leadership development.

“We wanted to bring together people from all walks of life – entrepreneurs, parents, teachers, coaches – and show what alignment can look like in different contexts,” said Megan Unsworth, co-author and Co-Founder of Life on Fire.“This book isn't about having all the answers. It's about having the courage to ask better questions, reflect honestly, and take meaningful steps forward.”

The book includes stories that examine how mindset shifts, and personal clarity can help individuals move through difficult experiences with renewed purpose. Several contributors discuss the role of faith, reflection, and personal accountability in shaping their growth. Others share examples of resilience in the face of challenges such as trauma, illness, career setbacks, and major life transitions. Throughout the collection, leadership is presented not as a position of status, but as a practice rooted in self-awareness, service, and intentional living.

In addition to its powerful personal narratives, Aligned for Impact also serves as a platform for global impact – combining inspiration, business strategy, and timeless leadership principles. It invites readers to consider what it means to lead with purpose, live with clarity, and create meaningful change in both their inner and outer worlds.

Featured contributors include:

Maria Collins, Dr. Shanea Clancy, A.J. Brown, Akah Jackson, Alicia Messick, Alyssa Mortell, Amanda Thomas, Andra Allen, Angela Williams, Angelina Nyx, Angelique Monteiro, Aura Mae, Barbara Demetrius-Powell, Barbara Frazier, Barbara Trapp, Blaine W. Pacini, Cara Knowles, Carmen Taylor Jones, Catherine Barnes, Catherine Daniels, Cher Clark, Cheryl Smith, Christian Alva, Christine James, Christine Sarvey, Cliff Wilt, Crystal Roman, Cynthia Anglin, Cynthia Dupree, Dave Williams, Dawn Williams, Diane Kephart, Dr. Ivy Mushamiri, Dr. Leticia Ximenez, Dr. Marilyn Jackson Cook, Dr. Noema Chaplin, Andre Davis, Emily Lopez, Felicia Montgomery, Frankie Roe, Gentry Harper, Inge Reed, J.P. Montalvan, Jamar Haynes-Lee, Jeanne Baldatto, Jennifer Wagner, Jessica Dudley, Jessica Vercimak, JoAnn Barmettler, Jocelyn Thomas, Joey Lewis, John Giattino, Joseph Lam, Joyce Williamson, Karen Johnson, Kelly Ficarra, Lorraine Hoving, Lyn Diane Bloom, Lynelle Peterson, Lynne Thompson, Marilyn Pabon, Mariola Czarnik, Mark Reynolds, Melissa Kessler, Mesha Paul, Michele Smith, Michelle Irwin, Michelle W. Fuqua, Mona Prichard, Nanette Yurecko, Natalia Folcini, Natalie Dorssett, Olivia J. Faith, Peggy Nederlof, Phyllis Anderson, Rachel Lee White, Renee Domingo, Ricquel Ivy, Rob Hindt, Rosemary Blaum, Sahadia Etienne, Scynthia A. Davis, Shameka L. Mitchell, Sheila Morrow, Sonatina Townsend, Susan Chiang, Timi Boissiere, Timothy Tan, Todd Lunsford, Torrion Amie, Wendy Earley, and Yasheika Benford.

Together these individuals represent a broad spectrum of background united by a shared calling to live and lead in alignment with purpose.

Availability

Aligned for Impact: Wisdom From Today's Purpose-Driven Leaders is now available on Amazon in Kindle. To learn more or to order the book, please visit .



