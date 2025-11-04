Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Premium Income Corporation Announces Monthly Distribution


2025-11-04 04:17:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared monthly distributions payable on November 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025 in the following amounts per share:

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares PIC.A $0.08000
Preferred Shares $0.10625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at ... or visit

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


