RAPT Therapeutics To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases, today announced that members of the RAPT management team will participate in the following investor conferences in November:



Guggenheim's 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference – Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 3:30 p.m. ET



Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 2:40 p.m. ET

TD Cowen Virtual Immunology & Inflammation Summit – Fireside chat on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET



To access the live webcasts or subsequent archived recordings of the fireside chats, please visit the RAPT Therapeutics website at .

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.

RAPT is a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunological diseases. Utilizing our deep and proprietary expertise in immunology, we develop novel therapies that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

