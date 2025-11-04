Liveramp To Present At The Wells Fargo 9Th Annual TMT Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), a leading data collaboration platform, today announced that its CFO Lauren Dillard will present at the Wells Fargo 9th Annual TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Tuesday, November 18th at 12:45 p.m. PT / 3:45 p.m. ET.

Links to the live webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available on LiveRamp's investor relations website.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is a leading data collaboration technology company, empowering marketers and media owners to deliver and measure marketing performance everywhere it matters. LiveRamp's data collaboration network seamlessly unites data across advertisers, platforms, publishers, data providers, and commerce media networks-unlocking deep insights, delivering transformational consumer experiences, and driving measurable growth.

Built on a foundation of strict neutrality, interoperability, and global scale, LiveRamp enables organizations to maximize the value of their data while accelerating innovation. Trusted by many of the world's leading brands, retailers, financial services providers, and healthcare innovators, LiveRamp is helping shape the future of responsible data collaboration in an AI-driven, outcomes-focused world where advertisers reach intended audiences and consumers receive more relevant advertising messages.

LiveRamp is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.

For more information, contact:

Drew Borst

LiveRamp Investor Relations

