Arteris Selected By Altera To Advance Intelligent Computing Across Cloud-To-Edge Applications

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced that Altera has licensed Arteris' broad product portfolio for the development of next-generation FPGA and SoC FPGA solutions. Arteris IP and software products will be used to streamline design workflows, optimize data movement, and enable intelligent computing across data center, communications, vision, industrial automation, robotics, aerospace, and defense applications.

Altera is the largest independent FPGA solutions provider, delivering end-to-end programmable solutions that scale across the data center to the intelligent edge. By deploying Arteris' Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, FlexGen smart network-on-chip (NoC) IP, Magillem Connectivity for design integration automation, and Magillem Registers for hardware-software integration, Altera can efficiently streamline assembly, optimize on-chip data movement, and accelerate the development of next-generation programmable architectures to efficiently meet the dynamic needs of various end markets.

“Arteris technology is crucial for bringing innovative programmable solutions to market faster,” said Arvind Vidyarthi, head of silicon design automation & implementation at Altera.“The Arteris silicon-proven Ncore and FlexGen IPs and Magillem software make design and integration easier, faster, and less risky. This allows Altera to deliver the power, performance, and scalability our customers demand and continue to lead the market in FPGA performance-per-watt."

“We are pleased to support Altera as they advance the next generation of programmable and intelligent computing platforms,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.“Their trust in Arteris technology demonstrates the growing importance of high-performance interconnect IP and design automation software to fuel advanced designs, enabling rapid innovation.”

The combination of Ncore cache coherent NoC IP, FlexGen smart NoC IP, and Magillem software provides a powerful foundation for developing advanced semiconductors, optimizing data movement efficiency, enabling system-level automation, and meeting coherent data processing needs for improved performance and shorter time-to-market schedules. To learn more about Arteris products, visit arteris/products.

