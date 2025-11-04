Peter Schiff Claims Washington Sparked The Bitcoin Bubble
- Peter Schiff warns that Bitcoin's recent rally is driven by political influence and market manipulation, not organic demand. He maintains that Bitcoin remains a speculative bubble on the verge of collapsing to zero. Schiff criticizes the mainstream narrative that Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation, arguing that traditional institutions are propping it up. He suggests that support for Bitcoin from Wall Street and Washington may deteriorate, causing a sharp downturn. Schiff contrasts Bitcoin's prospects with gold's potential to reclaim its role as a safe haven during economic instability.
In an exclusive interview, Schiff accused the current Bitcoin (BTC ) rally of being artificially inflated, driven by political agendas in Washington, D.C., and self-serving motives from Wall Street. Despite multiple past forecasts of Bitcoin's demise proving incorrect, Schiff remains convinced that the cryptocurrency is in a speculative“bubble” destined to burst, possibly leading to a total collapse.
He challenges the popular narrative that Bitcoin functions as a hedge against inflation or dollar devaluation, asserting instead that the same financial institutions Bitcoin aims to disrupt are the ones supporting its current price. According to Schiff, these entities have a vested interest in maintaining Bitcoin's value for now, but that backing may soon wane, precipitating a sharp decline.
Schiff's skepticism extends to the broader crypto markets, with projections that mounting regulatory crackdowns and market correction could wipe out years of gains. His argument positions gold as a safer alternative, with the potential to restore its status as a reliable store of value amid ongoing economic instability.
To understand Schiff's in-depth perspective, watch the full exclusive interview on YouTube, where he discusses Bitcoin's future, the role of gold in financial security, and why he believes the“Bitcoin bubble” is approaching its end.
