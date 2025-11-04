Om Birla, Sajith Premadasa Discuss Democratic Values, Cultural Ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Sri Lankan Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa in the Parliament House on Tuesday. The discussions between the two leaders focused on the shared democratic values, deep cultural connect, and mutual trust that form the foundation of India-Sri Lanka relations.

Deepening Cultural and Strategic Ties

Birla said that the cultural, historical, and people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka elevate the shared heritage of both countries to new heights. He mentioned that Sri Lanka plays a vital role in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR Vision', which strengthens regional cooperation and stability.

The Speaker stated that the shared democratic values and multi-party systems of both nations form a strong foundation for democratic dialogue. He noted that the formation of India-Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Groups will further enhance constructive cooperation between the two Parliament.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Om Birla said that India is a reliable partner in Sri Lanka's progress and economic stability, and that cooperation is rapidly expanding in new areas such as energy, innovation, connectivity, and fintech.

He described Premadasa's visit to India as an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations and extended his best wishes for a pleasant stay.

"Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Opposition, Parliament of Sri Lanka, called on at Parliament House today. Our discussions focused on the shared democratic values, deep cultural connect, and mutual trust that form the foundation of India-Sri Lanka relations. We also discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation and advancing our partnership for the prosperity of both nations," Om Birla said in a post on X. (ANI)

