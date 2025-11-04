Haryana CM Saini Announces 6-Month Power Bill Deferment For Farmers

Haryana Govt Announces Relief Scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a special scheme to provide relief to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods during the 2025 monsoon season. Under this scheme, the payment of electricity bills for all agricultural tubewell consumers in the state, for the period from July 2025 to December 2025, has been deferred for six months.

Six-Month Deferment on Electricity Bills

A spokesperson of the Energy Department informed that the electricity bills issued in July 2025 will now be payable in January 2026. Similarly, the August 2025 bills will be payable in February 2026, and the December 2025 bills will be payable in June 2026. This decision will benefit approximately 7.10 lakh agricultural consumers across the state.

No Surcharge, Continued Power Supply

The spokesperson further stated that the state government has clarified that during this period, no Late Payment Surcharge will be levied by UHBVN and DHBVN on any agricultural tubewell consumer, and electricity supply will continue as usual. The financial burden arising from this deferment will be borne by the Haryana Government.

This decision aims to provide immediate financial relief to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods so that they can resume their agricultural activities at the earliest. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)