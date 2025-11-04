Naxal Networks Weaken As 80% Surrender In Chhattisgarh's Abujhmarh

Superintendent of Police (SP), Narayanpur Robinsons Guria said that about 80 per cent of Naxalites operating in the Abujhmarh region of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district have surrendered to security forces.

According to SP Guria, the surrender of several cadres in recent months has further weakened Naxal networks in the Abujhmarh region. Speaking to ANI, SP Guria said, "Currently, about 80% of Naxalites in the Abujhmarh area have surrendered. Currently, about two-thirds of the Abujhmarh area is under our control. There are some places where activity is still ongoing. Through various operations, we are working there. We will eliminate them soon."

A Surrendered Naxalite's Account

Meanwhile, surrendered Naxalite Suklal Jurri said that he had worked as a doctor within the Naxalite organisation for nearly 20 years before surrendering to the police earlier this year. Speaking to ANI, Jurri said, "I used to work as a doctor and saved people by treating them. I surrendered before the police on August 20, 2025. I joined the Naxalite organisation in 2006; it was there that I was taught the work of a doctor and received training. I have been working for 19-20 years."

"In 2025, the police started conducting a lot of patrolling and searches, and then I felt that we could only save ourselves by surrendering. Earlier, there was fear that we wouldn't survive," he added.

LWE in 'Final Stages', Says Bastar IG

Earlier, Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj said that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Chhattisgarh is in its "final stages", with security forces tightening their hold and a record number of cadres laying down arms to join the mainstream.

Highlighting the success of the state's rehabilitation policy, Sundarraj, a 2003-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre-- one of India's most challenging counter-insurgency postings--said, "Chhattisgarh's rehabilitation policy is very effective. Due to this, in the last 20 months, more than 2,200 Naxals have joined the mainstream. These surrendered Naxals are provided skill development training to help them integrate into society after rehabilitation."

On the operational front, he said the focus now remains on the three most sensitive districts, including Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur, which are considered the last strongholds of the Maoists. "In other parts of the Bastar region, the entire cadre strength has been taken care of, meaning they have either joined the mainstream or legal action has been taken against them. The Naxal network in other parts of Bastar has been dealt with. Security Forces are on the task, and we are hopeful that in Bijapur, Sukma, and Narayanpur, we will be able to totally eradicate LWE," Sundarraj said, who has played a central role in planning and executing coordinated operations against Left Wing Extremism in south Chhattisgarh for over a decade.

Referring to recent successes, Sundarraj noted that as part of the state's comprehensive action plan, over 450 Naxal bodies have been recovered in the last two seasons, and more than 200 Naxals have surrendered recently.

"Their logistical supply system has been badly affected, and the network is demolished. We are hopeful that very soon, no Maoists will be left in the country," he said.

