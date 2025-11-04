Bilaspur Train Accident: MEMU Overshoots Red Signal And Collides With Goods Train, Says Railway Board - Check Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) A tragic collision took place near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, reportedly claiming eight lives and injuring more than a dozen. The incident occurred around 4:00 PM when a MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train, travelling from Gevra to Bilaspur, rammed into a goods train from behind between Gatora and Bilaspur stations.

The Railway Board stated that the accident appears to have occurred because the passenger train overshot a red signal.

“Passing Signal at Danger by MEMU train seems to be the reason in the preliminary assessment by railway authorities,” a statement by the Railway Board stated.

“An unfortunate incident involving a collision between a goods train and an MEMU local train occurred near Bilaspur railway station today. The Railway Administration has taken swift action to initiate relief and rescue operations on a war footing,” the statement said.

Senior officials are reportedly on site and monitoring the situation as the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance.

Bilaspur District Collector Sanjay Agrawal said that the accident was of a serious nature, with several people trapped and many critically injured.

"A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here.16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying out rescue operations," Agrawal said.

The Railway Board has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to those grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

“The Railway Administration is extending all possible assistance to the affected passengers and their families. Continuous coordination is being maintained with district authorities and medical teams to ensure prompt relief measures,” the Board said.

It added:“A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions.”

Emergency Contact Numbers have been made operational for families and passengers in Bilaspur, Champa, Raigarh, Pendra Road, Korba, and Uslapur.

“Passengers and their relatives may contact these numbers for necessary information and assistance. The Railway Administration continues to monitor the situation closely and is ensuring all possible relief and support to the affected,” the Board said.

Inspector General Sanjeev Shukla said that there are people feared dead in the accident, and rescue operations were underway to evacuate the injured. He added that the rescue teams were trying to rescue an individual who had been trapped inside.