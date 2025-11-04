Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:11 AM EST - Avant Technologies Inc: Announced the formation of a groundbreaking Joint Venture and License Agreement aimed at revolutionizing a diabetes treatment through innovative stem cell and encapsulation technologies. The Joint Venture will now pursue a Research Collaboration Agreement to advance a proprietary differentiation process that efficiently converts stem cells into insulin-producing and regulating cells, forming the core of its therapy for type 1 and some insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes. Avant Technologies Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.39.

