New Children's Book Where Do The Sugar Bugs Hide? Makes Dental Care Fun, Not Fearful

Blue Balloon Books is proud to announce the publication of Where Do the Sugar Bugs Hide?, releasing on November 4, 2025. This vibrant, playful picture book introduces children to dental care and cavity prevention in an exciting, accessible way. Written by dentist and educator Dr. Himali K. Patel-Bhatt, Where Do the Sugar Bugs Hide? turns brushing, flossing, and making healthy choices into a fun adventure.

Through colorful illustrations and a cheerful narrative, young readers join a curious child on the hunt for sneaky“sugar bugs,” a kid-friendly way to explain the bacteria that cause cavities. Instead of fear or anxiety, Dr. Patel-Bhatt reframes dental care as a fun, empowering challenge that children will want to take on themselves.



About the Author

Dr. Himali K. Patel-Bhatt is a clinical faculty member at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine. She initiated her career practicing as a general dentist after graduating from Creighton University School of Dentistry. When she started out, she especially enjoyed working with kids, and it got her thinking about how to best motivate and have meaningful yet playful conversations with children about dental health.

On a trip to Portland, Oregon, in 2018, Himali came across a book that alluded to the fear of visiting the dentist. This sparked a strong desire in her to offer a different narrative about oral health that she had always thought about while treating her pediatric patients-one that discussed bacteria, cavities, and the importance of brushing in a fun and engaging way. Himali put pen to paper on her flight back from Portland and began writing the blueprint of Where Do the Sugar Bugs Hide? Although she continued to work on the story here and there for the next several years, it wasn't until she had her own children that her desire to spread the book's message was amplified. Himali began using the words from her story in conversations with her elder son and eventually his classmates. The idea fared so well that she was greatly encouraged by her husband to turn her long-standing book idea into reality.