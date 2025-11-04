403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korean Diplomat: Ties With Kuwait Embody Growing Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Relations between Kuwait and the Republic of Korea have embodied real friendship and increasing partnership based on mutual respect and trust, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Kuwait Kim Hye Jin said on Tuesday.
Delivering a speech marking Korea's National Founding Day and Armed Forces Day, Kim said this occasion stressed the depth of relations and solidarity bonds, as well as historic relations between the two friendly countries.
Kuwait and Korea stood with each other in the face of challenges, she told the attendees among them Kuwait's Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari and other senior officials.
She recalled her country's backing to Kuwait in 1990 during the brutal Iraqi invasion through financial contributions and medical teams.
The world today is facing new and accelerated challenges due to technological developments and geopolitical divisions, she noted.
These matters require real and flexible diplomacy based on constructive dialogue, she elaborated, stressing her country's commitment to pursuing collaboration with international society.
Kim expressed Korea's appreciation to Kuwait's unwavering moderate position and wide humanitarian contributions in the region, mainly relief efforts for the vulnerable in Gaza.
Thanks to innovation and steadfastness, Korea managed to revive after the war to be a leading force in technology, development and culture, Kim said.
Kim referred to the parallels between Korean and Kuwaiti experiments in overcoming challenges, noting that the two countries' common history in recovery reminds "us" that real power is not only in flourishing, but also in peoples' will.
Concluding, Kim hoped for deeper cooperation between Kuwait and Korea in enabling youth and boosting innovation. (end)
tab
Delivering a speech marking Korea's National Founding Day and Armed Forces Day, Kim said this occasion stressed the depth of relations and solidarity bonds, as well as historic relations between the two friendly countries.
Kuwait and Korea stood with each other in the face of challenges, she told the attendees among them Kuwait's Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari and other senior officials.
She recalled her country's backing to Kuwait in 1990 during the brutal Iraqi invasion through financial contributions and medical teams.
The world today is facing new and accelerated challenges due to technological developments and geopolitical divisions, she noted.
These matters require real and flexible diplomacy based on constructive dialogue, she elaborated, stressing her country's commitment to pursuing collaboration with international society.
Kim expressed Korea's appreciation to Kuwait's unwavering moderate position and wide humanitarian contributions in the region, mainly relief efforts for the vulnerable in Gaza.
Thanks to innovation and steadfastness, Korea managed to revive after the war to be a leading force in technology, development and culture, Kim said.
Kim referred to the parallels between Korean and Kuwaiti experiments in overcoming challenges, noting that the two countries' common history in recovery reminds "us" that real power is not only in flourishing, but also in peoples' will.
Concluding, Kim hoped for deeper cooperation between Kuwait and Korea in enabling youth and boosting innovation. (end)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment