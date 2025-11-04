Green Rise Announces Adjournment Of Annual General And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

Due to the recent postal service disruptions and possible backlogs in the physical delivery of the completed Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") to shareholders, it has been determined that rather than proceeding with the full agenda for today's Meeting, it would be preferable to adjourn the key business to be conducted at the Meeting for ten (10) days until November 14, 2025, to provide an opportunity for all shareholders to have sufficient time to exercise their rights and, if they so choose, to submit their proxies.

The Meeting Materials were filed on SEDAR+ and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at and are also available on the Company's website at .

Proxies which have already been submitted by or on behalf of shareholders will be accepted and held until the adjourned Meeting reconvenes and shareholders who have not already submitted their proxies will be permitted to do so by following the instructions on their proxies by dating, completing, signing and forwarding them via mail, hand delivery or facsimile to TSX Trust Company 301-100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4H1 or by voting online no later than 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 12, 2025 or, if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed further, by 48 business hours on the second business day prior to the date on which the Meeting is reconvened.

Instructions to obtain your control number and vote online are provided below: