Franziska Weinmar

PhD Candidate, Women's Mental Health & Brain Function, University of Tübingen

I am a PhD researcher in the field of psychoneuroendocrinology focusing on women's mental health during hormonal transitions across the lifespan. As part of the International Research Training Group 2804 (IRTG 2804) I'm currently working at the University of Tübingen, where I investigate the effects of hormonal fluctuations on mental health during pregnancy and postpartum as well as in peri- and postmenopause. The aim is to develop a better understanding of the biopsychosocial relationships between hormone regulation, brain function and mental health disorders through interdisciplinary research and the use of state-of-the-art methodological approaches.

With a bachelor's degree in psychology (Leiden University) and a MSc in Neuro- and Behavioral Sciences (University of Tübingen), I have acquired profound knowledge in the fields of neuroscience mechanisms, behavioral and psychological research. This enables me to conduct complex data analyses and develop multivariate models. My strengths include a strong goal-oriented approach, effective project management, team spirit, as well as the ability to foster interdisciplinary and multinational collaboration.

I am known for my analytical thinking and pragmatic problem-solving skills, which serve me well in my research and the implementation of translational research. In addition, people appreciate the collaborative and trusting working relationships that I develop to create a productive working environment. I am also passionate about science communication. As initiator and host of the podcast "Let's Talk About Women", I have conversations with leading international scientists from the fields of neuroscience, psychology, and medicine to make research findings on women's health accessible. From conception to publication, I have enhanced my skills in interdisciplinary understanding, in conducting interviews and in communicating complex content with ease.

Beyond research, I am socially engaged, incl. being doctoral speaker of the IRTG, in elderly care and by mentoring young people in summer school at Schule Schloss Salem. This experience has not only enhanced my leadership and communication competences but also strengthened my ability to take responsibility and actively contribute to shaping communities.

With my scientific expertise, experience in multidimensional data analysis, and my passion for innovative solutions in mental health, I see myself well positioned to contribute to the further development of new therapeutic approaches in dynamic and interdisciplinary teams in the life science world.

