Russians Struck Korop Community In Chernihiv Region With Guided Bomb

2025-11-04 03:13:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Alexander Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“There is preliminary information about the arrival of a guided aerial bomb in the Korop community. Preliminary reports indicate no significant damage,” Seliverstov said.

He noted that information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 4, the Russian military fired strike drones at civilian buildings in the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region.

