Russians Struck Korop Community In Chernihiv Region With Guided Bomb
“There is preliminary information about the arrival of a guided aerial bomb in the Korop community. Preliminary reports indicate no significant damage,” Seliverstov said.
He noted that information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified.Read also: Dobropillia sector: Zelensky meets with soldiers of "Rubizh" brigade
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 4, the Russian military fired strike drones at civilian buildings in the central part of Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region.
Photo: unsplash
