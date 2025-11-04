403
Azerbaijani FM Meets With Speaker Of Algerian Parliament (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Brahim Boughali, Speaker of the People's National Assembly of Algeria, during an official visit to the country, the Azerbaijan FM wrote on his X page, Trend reports.
According to his post, the discussion focused on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria.
The sides emphasized the importance of exchanging experiences and promoting joint initiatives in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.
