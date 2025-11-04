FM Meets British Counterpart On Ties, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 4 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Tuesday met with UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary Yvette Cooper for talks on strengthening ties and addressing regional developments.Safadi and Cooper reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship between Jordan and the United Kingdom and underscored their shared commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields.The discussions covered key regional issues, with both ministers stressing the need for intensified efforts to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza, ensure the full implementation of its provisions and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.They highlighted the importance of linking efforts to stabilise Gaza with a clear political horizon that advances a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.Safadi and Cooper emphasised the urgent need to ensure sufficient and sustainable humanitarian assistance to all parts of Gaza, remove obstacles to its delivery and open crossings to enable UN agencies and humanitarian organisations to operate effectively.Cooper commended Jordan's role as a central hub for coordinating the entry of humanitarian aid through the Jordanian corridor into Gaza.The ministers discussed developments in the occupied West Bank. Safadi called for an immediate halt to the escalating violence and condemned illegal Israeli measures that undermine the two-state solution, including settlement expansion, land confiscation, restrictions on the Palestinian economy and attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.Safadi expressed appreciation for Britain's efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, its support for the two-state solution and its recognition of the State of Palestine.Turning to Syria, the two ministers discussed developments and underscored the importance of cooperation to support Syria's reconstruction and preserve its unity, stability and security.Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's support for reconstruction efforts based on respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while condemning ongoing Israeli attacks aimed at destabilising the country.The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination on ties and regional issues.