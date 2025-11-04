First Charter Flight From Poland In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, November 4 (Petra) – The first charter flight from Poland, carrying 189 tourists, landed Tuesday at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, marking the start of the 2025 winter tourism season.The flight inaugurates a regular air bridge between Poland and Aqaba, with one weekly flight scheduled through the end of 2026.The arriving tourists were welcomed by Thabet Nabulsi, Commissioner for Tourism and Youth Affairs at the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA); Mohammed Abu Omar, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Investment; and Ramzi Arafat, Director of King Hussein International Airport.The occasion underscores Jordan's and Aqaba's growing reputation as a safe and distinctive tourism destination on the Red Sea, attracting visitors from around the world.Nabulsi said that the resumption of direct tourist flights from Poland represents a new chapter in Aqaba's efforts to strengthen its position on the global tourism map.He noted that the regular winter flights are expected to boost tourist arrivals and stimulate economic activity across Aqaba and the Golden Triangle region.He explained that the initiative is part of ASEZA's ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Jordan Tourism Board and the private sector to support the local tourism industry and ensure sustainable economic activity during the winter season.Nabulsi added that Aqaba offers all the elements of an attractive European tourist destination, including pleasant weather, beautiful beaches and a wide range of leisure and adventure activities.He stressed that ASEZA, in partnership with relevant stakeholders, continues to work on expanding target markets and attracting additional direct flights to enhance Aqaba's global visibility and capacity to accommodate growing numbers of visitors.For his part, Arafat affirmed the airport's full readiness to receive incoming flights and tourists, noting that the return of charter operations reflects increasing confidence in Aqaba as a tourist destination and in the quality of air and ground services provided at the airport in line with international standards.