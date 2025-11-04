Hintsteiner Defence Debuts Hi2protect Ultralight Ballistic Protection System For Standard Construction Machinery And Vehicles

MENAFN - GetNews)



Offers protection against shrapnel, bullets, and explosions without the need to reinforce drive systems, brakes, engine, and suspension

STYRIA, Austria - November 4, 2025 - Hintsteiner Defence, a recognized pioneer in the development and engineering of extremely lightweight structural components for large-caliber weapons and guided missiles, today announced the debut of Hi2Protect, a lightweight ballistic protection system for standard construction machinery and vehicles. Hi2Protect provides protection against shrapnel, bullets, and explosions. With the system's low weight, it can be mounted without requiring the reinforcement of drive systems, brakes, engine, or suspension.

“With Hi2Protect, you can turn your standard vehicle into a bulletproof, armored vehicle with minimal additional weight,” said a spokesperson for Hintsteiner Defence.“A bulldozer or crane can now be protected against a wide range of lethal attack vectors. This capability is urgently needed in many situations worldwide where standard construction equipment must operate in conflict zones where operators face deadly threats on a daily basis. This is the problem we are solving with Hi2Protect.”

Hintsteiner Defence's engineering goal for Hi2Protect is maximum protection at minimal weight.“Traditionally, if you wanted to harden a piece of construction equipment, you practically had to rebuild the entire vehicle to support the added weight,” the spokesperson added.“A loader, for example, is not designed to carry thousands of kilograms of added armor. Its engine, brakes, and so forth, will fail if they are not upgraded for the purpose. That takes time and money, and the performance of the equipment is never the same after.”

Hi2Protect is also used in maritime applications. Its protective modules can be hung in front of a vessel's helm or bridge windows. They can easily be removed once the threat has passed. This capability is useful for ships that pass through zones such as the Gulf of Aden, where they are temporarily at risk for attack by pirates.

About Hintsteiner Defence

Hintsteiner Defence GmbH is headquartered in Styria, Austria, and specializes in the development and manufacture of components and assemblies for the defence industry. The family-owned company employs approximately 90 people. Its expertise ranges from development through to series-ready production. Focus areas: Ballistic protection, Launcher systems (for shoulder use, wheeled and tracked vehicles, and tanks), Components for HEL (high-energy laser) systems, Naval weapon systems, Weapon stations, and Lightweight drones.