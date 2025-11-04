Photonpay Highlights Global Payment Innovation At Money20/20 USA 2025

MENAFN - GetNews) PhotonPay, an AI-powered financial infrastructure, unveiled its latest innovations at Money20/20 USA 2025, held this week in Las Vegas. The company joined industry leaders and innovators to discuss how technology, collaboration, and data intelligence are shaping the next era of payments and financial connectivity.







Money20/20 USA 2025, under the theme“Create the Future,” brought together over 3,000 companies, 500 speakers and hundreds of sessions. The agenda focused on fintech's next wave-covering the Age of Infrastructure, the Global Payments Race and Securing Trust-and explored how AI, digital assets and borderless payments are redefining the global money ecosystem.

At the event, PhotonPay presented upgrades to its financial infrastructure-now supporting over 230 countries and regions and 60+ currencies with expanded local payment coverage. Through its Embedded Finance suite, enterprises can integrate payments capabilities directly into their platforms, simplifying financial infrastructure and delivering a consistent payment experience across markets. Together, these enhancements help global enterprises manage settlements, control spend, and scale faster across borders.

To support these experiences at scale, PhotonPay applies AI to optimize routing and risk monitoring across 87 local clearing networks, analyzing millions of data points to improve approval rates and detect anomalies in real time. Its AI-driven compliance engine further automates KYC and AML workflows, helping businesses stay secure and compliant as they grow.

“Innovation has always been central to PhotonPay's mission,” said Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay.“As we expand our payment network and strengthen collaboration with partners and regulators worldwide, our focus is on building intelligent, secure, and connected financial infrastructure that helps enterprises operate globally with confidence.”

As the industry works together to create the future of payments, PhotonPay remains committed to building intelligent, trusted, and connected financial infrastructure that helps businesses grow and adapt in an increasingly connected world.

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is an innovative digital financial infrastructure provider offering global payment solutions to businesses. Our innovative core products include Global Accounts, Card Issuing, Online Payments, Payouts, FX Management and Embedded Finance. PhotonPay has become a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and an issuer of Discover® Network and Diners Club International®.

With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay is building a digital payment network to take the friction out of global payments and enhance operational efficiency for businesses operating on a global scale.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and providing localized services through nine international offices, PhotonPay partners with a network of top-tier banks and global financial institutions and serves more than 200,000 customers globally.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.