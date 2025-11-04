Inklet Press Releases Third Book In Their Children's Chapter Book Joylight Series Gus And The Joy Of The Morning

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Gus and the Joy of the Morning by Cheryl Bogardus (Author) Mindy Stein (Illustrator) Inklet Press (Publisher)"Author Cheryl Bogardus and illustrator Mindy Stein bring their heartwarming Joylight series to a touching conclusion with Gus and the Joy of the Morning - a beautifully illustrated story about courage, unity, and the light that shines within us all.

A Snowman's Courage Shines Bright - New Children's Book Gus and the Joy of the Morning Inspires Hope and Friendship

From the timid snowman who once felt out of place to a brave leader guiding his forest friends, Gus's journey comes full circle in this moving finale. When darkness spreads and an evil owl threatens their world, Gus must learn to trust his own inner light - and inspire others to do the same. Through courage, kindness, and the spirit of friendship, Gus and his companions discover that even the smallest light can chase away the darkest night.

Designed for independent readers ages 8–10, or as a magical read-aloud for families and classrooms, Gus and the Joy of the Morning delivers timeless lessons about empathy, teamwork, and emotional resilience. Its vivid illustrations and heartfelt storytelling make it a perfect addition to any child's bookshelf - especially for readers who believe in the power of hope and kindness.

The Joylight brings courage, friendship, and hope when all seems lost.

About the Author

Cheryl Bogardus is a retired elementary school teacher from Baltimore, Maryland, where she lives with her husband and best friend, Harold, and their quirky rescue lab, JJ. A natural storyteller who has delighted others with her tales for years, Cheryl finally decided to put one to paper with The Joy Light: Gus's First Journey-the first book in a heartwarming children's trilogy. A lifelong dreamer and adventurer, she has traveled extensively across the United States and abroad, discovering that every journey, both real and imagined, leads to something new. Through her writing, Cheryl invites readers to find wonder, courage, and their own joyful path in every story.

About the Illustrator

Mindy Stein holds a degree in Illustration and Design from AID in Berlin, Germany. She is the founder of Inklet Press, a creative publishing platform dedicated to spreading joy and supporting fellow authors and artists. Beyond publishing, Mindy leads a creative writing group that nurtures storytelling among adults, reflecting her deep passion for community, creativity, and beautifully crafted books.

Gus and the Joy of the Morning is available now on Amazon and other retailers in eBook and print formats.

Follow Inklet Press Online

Website:

Facebook:

Instagram -