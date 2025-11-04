403
Oman's Sultan Seeks To Strengthen Ties With Spain
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Nov 4 (KUNA) -- Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman expressed Tuesday his keen interest in enhancing relations with Spain across political, economic, commercial, and cultural fields, highlighting the strong bond between the Omani and Spanish peoples.
The Sultan made the remarks during a speech to the Spanish Senate as part of his three-day official visit to Madrid.
He reviewed the historical friendship based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation, noting that it has strengthened over time and prepared the ground for further progress.
Sultan Haitham emphasized Oman's achievements in various sectors and expressed hope for continued constructive cooperation with Spain at both government and private levels to serve the interests of both nations.
Spanish Senate President Pedro Rollan welcomed the Sultan, describing the visit as a milestone marking a new phase in bilateral relations.
Rollan affirmed Spain's commitment to deepening ties with Muscat and expanding cooperation with Gulf Cooperation Council countries in diplomacy, economy, trade, and culture.
During the visit, Sultan Haitham signed the Senate's guest book and received commemorative medals from the Spanish parliamentary leaders.
The Sultan's official delegation attended alongside members of the Spanish parliament. The visit will conclude tomorrow after meetings with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (end)
