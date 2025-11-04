Mother-Daughter Relationship Repair Gets An Actionable Roadmap Paved With Proven Strategies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- When mother and daughter co-authors Leslie and Lindsey Glass released their book The Mother Daughter Relationship Makeover, they lit the spark of healing between mothers and daughters. And now, they've made it easier for readers to turn written words into transformation with their immersive companion workbook, The Mother Daughter Relationship Makeover: Workbook For Lasting Change.

The workbook dives even deeper into the original book's four proven steps-Revealing Your Back Story, Exploring Your Emotional & Personality Styles, Understanding Your Conflicts & Triggers, and Learning the Tools to Restore the Love-with interactive guidance that takes self-discovery from insight to action. Drawing from their own lived experience, Leslie and Lindsey Glass weave together wisdom, tenderness and clarity to help others rebuild bonds with empathy and purpose.

“We want to provide the information to help you see it, recover from it and have the relationship you hoped for with one of the most important people in your life,” Leslie Glass said.

Inside Workbook For Lasting Change are assessments that uncover deeper patterns, journaling prompts that encourage honesty and exploration, and structured exercises designed to transform reflection into growth. Glossaries provide language for complex emotions, real-life scenarios illustrate common challenges, and communication scripts offer practical blueprints for conversations that restore trust.

By turning stories into understanding and conflict into connection, the workbook makes relationship repair accessible and sustainable. Each section provides concrete tools for bridging divides, rewriting old narratives and nurturing compassion one step at a time.

“If you're ready to move beyond the hurts and patterns that held you back and bring back the love you both long for, this is your guide, your companion and your invitation to a new chapter of healing together,” Lindsey Glass added.

About the Authors

Leslie Glass is a journalist, recovery advocate and the author of 12 books, including nine USA Today and New York Times bestselling suspense novels. She is the cofounder of Reach Out Recovery and co-producer of the award-winning documentaries The Secret World of Recovery and The Silent Majority. She lives in Sarasota, Florida.

Lindsey Glass is an author, screenwriter and cofounder of Reach Out Recovery, where her writing on relationships and wellness reaches millions worldwide. She co-produced The Secret World of Recovery and The Silent Majority, and is the author of 100 Tips for Growing Up. She lives in Florida.

For more information, please visit

The Mother Daughter Relationship Makeover: Workbook For Lasting Change

Publisher: Reach Out Recovery

Release Date: November 1, 2025

ISBN: 978-1-7324158-8-1 (paperback)

ISBN: 979-8-218-81371-0 (e-book)

Available from: