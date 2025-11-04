Gensmo Brings Fashion Week AI Innovation Into Everyday Shopping

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMMAMISH, WA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAMMAMISH, WA - October 20, 2025 - -

Gensmo, the all-in-one fashion AI agent, recently announced that it is introducing a permanent "Shop by Brands " module following its successful debut during Fashion Week. The move reflects a shift in how fashion brands and consumers interact, transforming what began as a short-term runway activation into a long-term feature for everyday use.







During Fashion Week, Gensmo unveiled its "Brand Playground," an interactive digital board that combined highlights from live runway shows with pieces from thousands of popular brands. The feature quickly gained traction across TikTok and Instagram, where fans remixed designer looks, styled outfits in new contexts, and shared their interpretations with global audiences. Many of these user-generated creations outperformed official brand content, suggesting that audiences are eager to take an active role in fashion culture.

According to Ning Hu, founder and CEO of Gensmo, the strong reception made it clear that a permanent version was necessary. "Gensmo's debut at Fashion Week showed us that fans no longer want to just watch the runway-they want to live it, remix it, and share it. By evolving that event into a permanent 'Shop by Brands' feature, we're creating a living bridge between brands and their communities."

The new module continues the journey that defined the Fashion Week activation, giving users the ability to discover items, style them into complete looks, visualize outfits through AI try-on technology, purchase directly, and share results across social channels. Each stage is designed to blur the traditional boundaries between inspiration and commerce, allowing creativity and shopping to unfold in the same space. In practice, this means users can move seamlessly from seeing a runway-inspired look to building a personalized outfit, testing variations via AI visualization, and checking out without leaving the platform-then immediately amplifying their style across social platforms. This end-to-end flow shortens the path from inspiration to action, while preserving the serendipity and play that make fashion discovery engaging.

For fashion brands, the feature offers more than exposure. Gensmo generates user-driven content that often resonates more authentically than traditional campaigns. Distribution grows organically as audiences engage with communities and interest-based networks, while the integration of purchase options helps drive sales directly from user exploration. Gensmo describes this as a "continuous loop of engagement," where discovery, creativity, and commerce reinforce one another. Brands benefit from real-time insight into which looks, combinations, and narratives spark participation, enabling faster iteration and more relevant merchandising. Because user remixes circulate alongside official content, brands gain a diversified presence that reflects both design intent and community expression.

Industry observers note that this approach points to broader changes in fashion commerce. Instead of relying on advertising budgets and one-directional messaging, brands are increasingly leaning on participatory models where consumers become collaborators. In this environment, shopping is less transactional and more experiential, combining discovery, play, and purchase into a single process. Gensmo's framework supports this shift by treating audiences not merely as buyers but as co-creators whose outputs-looks, remixes, and narratives-carry cultural value and commercial potential. As these co-created stories cascade through social channels, they form a distributed network of influence that can outpace traditional campaign cycles.

The launch of "Shop by Brands" suggests that what began as a short-term Fashion Week experiment could mark a lasting change in how fashion connects with consumers. By embedding AI-driven discovery and user creativity into everyday shopping, Gensmo positions the runway and the sidewalk on the same continuum. Over time, this alignment can help brands build more resilient communities, where inspiration, conversation, and conversion coexist. For users, it means a shopping journey that mirrors how they already engage with fashion-fluidly, socially, and on their own terms-while granting immediate access to purchase the pieces that define their personal style.

Gensmo will continue to expand the "Shop by Brands" experience with additional brand integrations, improved AI try-on fidelity, and new social sharing formats that highlight community-made looks. These enhancements are designed to support both emerging designers and established houses, ensuring that a broad spectrum of aesthetics and price points can thrive within the same interactive ecosystem. As the platform grows, Gensmo remains focused on elevating creativity while streamlining the path to purchase, making the act of shopping feel as dynamic and participatory as the culture that inspires it.

