St. Andrews Revamp: Old Course Prepares For 2027 Open With Key Enhancements

It has recently been announced that the Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland will undergo an enhancement and restoration project in preparation for the 155th Open Championship in 2027.

Work begins this week on what is considered the oldest golf course in the world, established in 1552. Changes to the Old Course are nothing new; over the years, bunkers have been added and removed, length has been increased, and greens reshaped to create new pin positions and challenge players.

Leading international golf course architects and links specialists, Mackenzie & Ebert, will oversee the restoration.

“Working with St Andrews Links Trust, we have commissioned Mackenzie & Ebert to carry out a carefully planned program of work to enhance and restore the challenge of the Old Course in a few key areas,” said Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A.“Our approach is grounded in deep respect for the course's unparalleled history.”

Rather than simply adding length, the key objectives of the project are:“To refine the strategic challenge for elite players in a small number of areas for future championships while restoring traditional features that have evolved over time to improve the everyday playing experience for local and visiting golfers on the world-renowned links.”

Questions about whether the Old Course remains relevant in the modern game, its length, its challenge, have long been debated. Let's set the record straight: the answer is unanimously yes.

The yardage of the course will increase by 132 yards, to 7,445 yards. Its signature challenges, wind and iconic bunkers, remain, ensuring that even elite players cannot simply overpower it. Fast-running fairways can shorten the course when the wind is calm, but when the elements strike, a score of 80 can be difficult even for the best.

The Old Course has hosted The Open 30 times, most recently in 2022. As Rory McIlroy, career Grand Slam champion, said that year, winning an Open at St Andrews is“one of the greatest things you can do in our game.”

The current course record is 61, shared by Englishmen Ross Fisher and Tyrrell Hatton. In 2022, The Open was won by LIV Golf's Cam Smith, who carded rounds of 67, 64, 73, 64 for a total of 268, 20 under par.

Despite regular enhancements, purists often argue that the course should remain untouched. Comparing eras is always subjective - and that's part of its charm.

Planned Changes to the Old Course:

16th Hole: Restore historic playing route left of the "Principal's Nose" and "Deacon Sime" bunkers; add two bunkers to increase risk on the left-hand side of the extended fairway.

Length Adjustments: Six holes lengthened (5th, 6th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 16th) and one slightly shortened (12th), increasing total yardage by 132 yards. Specific additions include: 5th (+35 yards), 6th (+17), 7th (+22), 10th (+29), 11th (+21), 16th (+10).

2nd Hole: Two right-side fairway bunkers relocated to align with the line of play.

Additional Bunkers: Added on 6th and 10th; right-side approach bunkers on the 9th extended, including "Boase's Bunker," restored to a larger, less rounded shape.

12th & 14th Tees: 12th tee realigned for spectator flow; 14th daily play tee slightly repositioned.

17th Hole: "Road Hole Bunker" restored to reduce sand splash accumulation.

A final thought, if a player breaks 60 at the 2027 Open, it should be celebrated. The lowest score wins, but conditions can turn a 66 into a triumph or make even par a heroic round. Each day, each round is always different and that's why we love the game.