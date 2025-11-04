Meriwest Credit Union Announces Gene Fichtenholz As Vice President, Chief Technology Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union is proud to announce the promotion of Gene Fichtenholz to Vice President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective November 1, 2025, following the retirement of Lina Hess on October 31, 2025. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Gene on this well-deserved promotion and express our deep appreciation to Lina for her exceptional leadership and dedicated service over many years.

Gene Fichtenholz brings over 30 years with Meriwest to his new role, including more than 12 years in management. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Digital Innovations, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives such as the move to Meriwest's new Digital Banking platform, the introduction of innovative member-facing digital services, and enhancements to online account opening and onboarding. He also led the organization's efforts in artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), driving data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency. Prior to 2019, Gene served as Assistant Vice President (AVP), Information Technology, with responsibility for Data Architecture and Business Intelligence.

Since joining Meriwest in 1993, Gene has played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's technology infrastructure and advancing its digital capabilities. His deep institutional knowledge, forward-thinking approach, and collaborative leadership have positioned Meriwest at the forefront of innovation, making him uniquely qualified to lead the credit union's technology strategy into the future.

In his expanded role as CTO, Gene will oversee both Information Technology and Digital Innovations, spearheading Meriwest's ongoing digital transformation and commitment to operational excellence with a strong emphasis on advancing AI-driven solutions to enhance member experiences and operational efficiency.“Gene's expertise in AI and machine learning, combined with his long-standing dedication to Meriwest, position him perfectly to guide our technological advancements,” said Lisa Pesta, Chief Executive Officer of Meriwest Credit Union.“We are confident in his ability to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our members.”

“Gene's promotion is a well-earned recognition of his years of dedication, innovation, and leadership at Meriwest,” said Dr Arthur Jue, Chairman of the Board of Directors.“His vision for the future of technology aligns perfectly with the Board's, and he has a deep understanding of our members and values. The Board looks forward to his continued leadership as we build on our tradition of service and innovation.”

“I am honored to step into this role and continue advancing Meriwest's mission,” said Gene Fichtenholz.“I look forward to leading our technology and digital innovation efforts, with a focus on harnessing AI and machine learning, to enhance the member experience and support our organization's growth.”

Gene's appointment underscores Meriwest's dedication to fostering internal talent and ensuring a seamless transition as we continue to provide exceptional financial services to our members.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley's most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services.

