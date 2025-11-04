EGA Wins GCC Award For Industrial Excellence

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,November 2025: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas sector, has received the Gulf Industrial Excellence Award at the 55th session of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee in Kuwait.

The award recognises EGA's role in transforming industries through advanced digital capabilities, homegrown technology, and Industry 4.0 applications to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

EGA launched its digital transformation in 2021 to further increase its competitiveness, agility and flexibility, as well as enhance safety and sustainability. EGA's Industry 4.0 programme has delivered some $120 million in financial impact through the implementation of more than 80 Industry 4.0 use cases, ranging from using artificial intelligence vision to quality check carbon anode production in real-time, to predictive tools for market movements in key commodities.

EGA has developed its own aluminium smelting technology in the UAE for more than 30 years. EGA's technology development, and earlier work since 1980, has reduced the amount of electricity required to make each tonne of aluminium by 37.5 per cent.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“Technology development and digital transformation are central to achieving industrial excellence. At EGA, we are focused on creating value through innovation, embedding advanced capabilities across our operations, and building a more sustainable and globally competitive business.”

EGA is trialling its next-generation EX smelting technology in Al Taweelah and began production in 10 pilot reduction cells. EX delivers higher output with lower energy use and emissions, integrating Industry 4.0 capabilities and AI-driven analytics. 2024.