403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Middle East Sets The Pace For Autonomous Operations In Energy Sector
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
The Middle East findings of Schneider Electric's Autonomous Maturity research indicates a shift in autonomous readiness within the region's energy sector, with many organizations claiming to operate at Level 4 of the ARC Autonomous Operations Maturity Model. This level reflects selective autonomy, systems functioning independently in specific scenarios with limited human intervention. This regional advancement stands in contrast to the global energy sector, which typically operates at Levels 1 or 2 – characterized by connected systems and visible data, yet still reliant on manual decision-making. Momentum toward full autonomy in the Middle East is accelerating, with nearly half of energy organizations aiming to reach Level 5 autonomy within the next five years. In the UAE, this figure rises to 58% – the highest in the region . Cost efficiency emerged as the top driver for autonomy adoption, with nearly half of respondents expecting operating costs to rise without it. Safety and leadership prioritization ranked lowest, indicating a shift toward business-led innovation rather than compliance-driven transformation. Top anticipated benefits include:
-
UAE leads regional ambition, with 58% of energy organizations targeting full autonomy within five years
AI, digital twins, and open, software-defined automation driving next-generation infrastructure
Cost efficiency and competitiveness cited as biggest drivers in shift towards more autonomous operations
The Middle East findings of Schneider Electric's Autonomous Maturity research indicates a shift in autonomous readiness within the region's energy sector, with many organizations claiming to operate at Level 4 of the ARC Autonomous Operations Maturity Model. This level reflects selective autonomy, systems functioning independently in specific scenarios with limited human intervention. This regional advancement stands in contrast to the global energy sector, which typically operates at Levels 1 or 2 – characterized by connected systems and visible data, yet still reliant on manual decision-making. Momentum toward full autonomy in the Middle East is accelerating, with nearly half of energy organizations aiming to reach Level 5 autonomy within the next five years. In the UAE, this figure rises to 58% – the highest in the region . Cost efficiency emerged as the top driver for autonomy adoption, with nearly half of respondents expecting operating costs to rise without it. Safety and leadership prioritization ranked lowest, indicating a shift toward business-led innovation rather than compliance-driven transformation. Top anticipated benefits include:
-
Improved financial performance
Enhanced competitiveness
Smarter, data-driven operations
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment