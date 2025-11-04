India & EU Inch Towards Comprehensive Trade Deal

MENAFN - KNN India)To boost India-EU trade and investment ties, negotiations on the India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) took place in New Delhi from November 3–7, 2025, with both sides working toward a balanced and future-ready trade framework.

At the meeting, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and European Union (EU) Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic reviewed the progress of the proposed FTA and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.

In a social media post, the Commerce Minister stated,“Had a productive meeting with Maros Sefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, and C. Hansen, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food. Discussed strengthening the India-EU trade & investment ties, advancing the FTA, and deepening cooperation across priority areas. Both sides are committed to balanced and mutually beneficial outcomes.”

The ongoing engagements are focused on resolving key outstanding issues and advancing the agreement toward an equitable framework that benefits both partners. The discussions aim to strengthen supply chains and boost bilateral investments, as both sides are advancing negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA.

The negotiations seek to enhance cooperation in trade in goods and services, investment, digital trade, and sustainability. The European Union remains India's largest trading partner, with total trade reaching US$136.42 billion in FY 2024–25, including Indian exports worth US$75.76 billion.

